GENEVA – Alfred (Al) C. Taney, 91, of Geneva, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Pathway Home, Friday (July 31, 2020) after a brief illness.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pathway Home, 1529 St. Rt. 414, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Al was born on August 21,1928, in Geneva, N.Y. Alfred was the son of Cornelius and Alice Taney. Al attended St. Francis Grammar School and graduated from Geneva High School as a member of the Class of 1946. He worked for Noah's Ark in Auburn. Later he owned and operated A & H Demmings in Geneva and in the late 1960s, Al started his own used car dealership in Waterloo. Also, Al served as a judge for the Town of Waterloo for 14 years. In addition, he was owner and operator of Hurry Wagon and Puppy Palace Ice Cream stand. Al retired in 2011. He was a hard worker, was always doing something and remained very busy.
Al was an active, life member of the Lions Club and especially enjoyed participating in its annual Halloween Parade. Al loved to hunt, breed Springer Spaniels, ride motorcycles, pilot his plane and drive his purple convertible.
Al is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; three children Nancy (Burl) Osborne of Waterloo, Anna Taney of Waterloo and Alfred Taney of Boston, Mass.; step children Tiffany, Tanya, and Robert Higgins; grandchildren Alicia Osborne, Denise (Jeremy) Denisi, Kathryne Jones, Abigail and Alexandra Taney, DeAnna Thurston and Matt Catucci; great grandchildren Riley Uhle, Karson and Kennedy Osborne, Natalie and Matthew Jones; sister, Alice Taney Lebrun; sisters-in-law Doris and Barbara Taney; and several nieces and nephews.
Al was predeceased by his parents Cornelius and Alice; wife, Thelma Arnold Taney; sister, Margaret Robinson; and brothers Rev. Francis, Cornelius and Robert Taney.
