PHELPS – Alfred E. "Al" Jones, age 93, died Tuesday (February 25, 2020).
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (February 29) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A reception will follow at the Gorham Fire Hall.
Burial will be in Sampson Veteran's Cemetery, with full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to the Tri-County Draft Horse Club, c/o Rachael Adsitt, 371 Gifford Rd., Phelps, NY 14532; or to the DeMay Living Center Activities Fund, 100 Sunset Dr., Newark, NY 14513.
Al was born September 3, 1926. He was the son of the late Frank and Emma Jones. Al served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Al enjoyed his draft horses and was a member of the Tri-County Draft Horse Club. He retired from Conrail in the 1980's. After retirement, Al trucked for several area farmers.
Al is survived by three children Judith (Edwin) Smith, Jeanne (David) DeWilde and Cheryl (Scott) Record; nine grandchildren Tamara Jones, Tara (Ray) Kesel, Thomas J. (Betsy) Jones, Aliza M. (Nate) Pierce, Kylie M. DeWilde, Jacob D. DeWilde, Gage Record, Gavin Record and Kamren Record; six great-grandchildren Victoria Owen, Nicholas Owen, Gregory Kesel, Mackenzie Kesel, Natalie Jones and Henry Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Al was predeceased by his wife, Elaine Ketcham Jones, in 2011; his son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Judy Jones; his brothers and sisters Charles "Bud" Jones, Florence Flook, Mary Rowley, Thomas Jones and Dorothy Long; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020