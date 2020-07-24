FULTON - Alfred G. Myhill, 95, a lifelong resident of Fulton, died Monday (July 20, 2020) at his son's home in Oswego.



Calling hours are 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday (July 26) at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday (July 27) at the funeral home with burial to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney. Face covering and social distancing will be required.



Contributions in memory of Alfred may be made to the American Legion, Post 587, 2949 County Route 45, Fulton, NY 13069.



Alfred was born April 21, 1925, in Fulton, the son of the late Milford and Dorothy Myhill. Alfred served in the 53rd Field Hospital, 2nd platoon of the Army Medical Corps in Europe during World War II. He landed at Utah Beach and worked in field hospitals following Patton's Third Army across Europe treating wounded at the Battle of the Bulge. In 2011 he was appointed a Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor by the French Ambassador. Alfred was proud to be an American and of his service to his country. He was a longtime member of the Fulton American Legion Post 587 and past Commander of the Royal Order of Moose, Fulton Chapter. He worked as master machinist at Black Clawson, Dilts for forty-three years. Alfred loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared many stories of his childhood and time spent in WWII. He left behind a legacy that will be remembered by all who knew him. He was truly one of "The Greatest Generation". Alfred enjoyed traveling, taking pictures and loved woodworking, with many of his creations becoming heirlooms.



He is survived by his children Paul (Linda) Myhill of Murray, KY., Joanne (Mickey) Hicks of Waterloo and Terry Myhill of Oswego; a brother, Milford (Manuela) Myhill of Cato; grandchildren Chenny Hicks, Armanda (Jordan) King, Tom (Colleen) Hicks, Robyn (Jeremy) Workman; and 14 great-grandchildren.



He is predeceased by his wife, Marion (Pealo) Myhill; sister, Margaret Frost; sister, Leona Davis and grandson T.J. Myhill.

