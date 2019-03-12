Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred S. "Al" Manino. View Sign

SENECA FALLS – Alfred S. "Al" Manino, 88, of Spring St., Seneca Falls, NY, passed away on Friday (March 8, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, NY.



Family and friends may attend Al's Memorial Mass on Saturday (March 16) at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.



If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165 or to Beverly Animal Shelter, River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Al was born in Seneca Falls on June 27, 1930 the son of the late Leo and Mary (Marciano) Manino. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and retired from the former Sylvania/Phillips Company of Seneca Falls where he was a scrap analyzer. Al, also, had worked at the Women's Rights National Park in Seneca Falls. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and the S.M.S. of Seneca Falls. He had served as Constable in Seneca Falls in his earlier years and had served as chairman of the Town of Seneca Falls Democratic Party. Al had been active in the Civil Defense & had served as chief of the Seneca Falls Auxillary Police. He, also, had served in the National Guard. For many years, Al, along with his son, Ronnie operated a small engine repair shop at their home.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Galletti Manino of Seneca Falls whom he married on September 5, 1953; daughter, Laurie (Ed) Quigley of Texas; three sons Daniel (Cathy) Manino of Waterloo, N.Y., Larry (Wendy) Manino of Romulus, N.Y., Ronnie Manino of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; eight grandchildren Stephanie and Ashley Manino, David and Christine Manino, Joseph and Tiffany Manino, Sean Thurber and Casey Manino; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Manino of Geneva, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his son, Stephen Manino who died September 24, 2008; two sisters Katherine Mariangelo and Mary "Bumby" Campbell; five brothers Ralph, Anthony, Leo, Frederick (Chicky), and Daniel Manino.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

