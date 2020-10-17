1/
Alice (Gifford) Dowd
ROCHESTER - Alice (Gifford) Dowd, 83, passed away at Highland Hospital September 29, 2020.

There will be no prior calling hours. Interment will be in White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, N.Y.

Donations in Alice's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Alice was a secretary at Eastman Kodak Company for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert A. Dowd; son, Andrew and son-in-law, Ronald Fabricante of Hillsboro, Ore.; son, Gordon of Brockport, N.Y.; one grandson, Alan Andrews of Piffard, N.Y.; sister, Rebecca Bennett of Montrose, Pa.; brother, Jack Gifford of Phelps, N.Y.; as well as a niece, nephews and cousins.

Alice was predeceased by her sister, Joanne Allen of Wellsville, N.Y.; and her parents John W. Gifford and Blanche (Peck) Gifford.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
