OVID- Alice E. Herman, age 92, formerly of Hayts Corners, died Sunday (May 12) at Seneca Nursing & Rehab Center.
In accordance with the wishes of the family, there will be no funeral services, Covert Funeral Home of Ovid has assisted the family with arrangements.
Alice was born in Buffalo on January 2, 1927, a daughter of the late Alson and Gertrude (Hellriegel) Mott. She had worked at Willard Psychiatric Center, and was a member of the Ovid VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children Donald D. Herman Jr. of Seneca Falls, Edwin C. (Darlene) Herman of Ithaca, Gertrude Alice (Henry) Bickel of Seneca Falls; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Beulah Sherman of Buffalo.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Herman Sr.; a son, John Herman; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Herman; her siblings Ruth, Margaret, and George.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019