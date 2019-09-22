Home

McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
1930 - 2019
Alice Eleanor Williams Obituary
GENEVA/INDIANAPOLIS – Alice Eleanor Williams, age 89, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Ind. She was born on August 23, 1930 in Geneva, N.Y. to Andrew and Cora Brown.

Please join the family to celebrate her life Saturday (September 28) at McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High Street, Geneva. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and funeral services to follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Brookside Cemetery, located on Snell Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Foundation. VFW.org

Alice "Allie", was the youngest of 16 children. As the baby, she learned to take care of herself from an early age and her strength was evident throughout her life. She met the love of her life, William H. Williams, Jr., when she was his waitress at the Holiday Bar in Geneva, N.Y. He preceded her in death in 2005.

She was an active member for many years with the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Post 2670, serving as both an officer and volunteer. She especially loved selling Buddy Poppies during their annual fundraiser, often winning the award for most donations.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children William H. (Diane) Williams III of East Bethany, N.Y., Dawn (Tim) Gath of Glendale, Ariz., Deborah (John) Wechsler of Fishers, Ind., Allen (Becky) Williams of Fishers, Ind.

And preceding her death in 2009, Judith (Mike) White of Peoria, Ariz. Alice adored her nine grandchildren Lisa Rice, Taylor and Joshua Gath, Ross, Morgan and Brooke Williams, Nick and Ava Trella, and Grace Wechsler.

All 15 of Alice's siblings preceded her in death. She loved all of them and touched their lives deeply.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
