CLYDE – Alice G. Colasurdo, age 92, passed away at home on June 27, with her loving family at her side. She was born January 9, 1928 in Calif., she was the daughter of Charles and Frances Winter.



Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (June 30) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street in Savannah.



A Funeral Service will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday (July 1) at the funeral home. Father Tedesche, from St. John's Catholic Church will be the celebrant. Interment immediately following at St. John's Cemetery in Clyde.



Alice is survived by children Karlene (Richard) Freyn of Canandaigua, Steven (Louise) Colasurdo of Shortsville, and Diane Colasurdo of Geneva; six grandsons Ryan (Kate), Kevin (Nicole), Michael (Danielle), Brendan, Christopher (Melissa), and Daniel; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Abigail, Emma and Anthony; and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Colasurdo of Mass.



Alice was predeceased by her husband, Anthony; parents Charles and Frances; son, Charles Colasurdo; and all her brothers and sisters.



The family would like to send a warm thank you to her special caregivers Verna Vankoevering, Wanda Buddinger and Joan Brown.

