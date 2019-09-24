|
|
Aunt Alice Sabatine
WATERLOO – Alice Sabatine, 92, passed away Saturday (September 21, 2019) with Lola and Mike by her side.
Friends and family are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (September 25) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral mass will follow, 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be directed to St. Mary's Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Alice was born on May 16, 1927 in Waterloo, N.Y. the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (DiCicco) Sabatine. She began working at the age of 16 at Evans Chemetics, Waterloo and retired from Zotos International, Geneva after 45 years of employment, without ever taking a sick day. Alice was a faithful lifetime communicant of St. Mary's Parish. She worked at St. Mary's summer festival for years. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word searches and gambling at the casinos.
Alice will be sadly missed by her brother, Charles (Sara) Sabatine and their family; nephew, Mark Sabatine and his family; nephew, Jack (Cindy) Morabito and their children Scott (Sue) their children, Kristen and Carmen Moabito Dan his children, Jason and Sarah Morabito; Regina (Chris) Vicha, their children Nina and Gianna Vicha who brought her much joy and laughter; special niece and caregivers Lola Morabito (Mike Millis); many friends and loving neighbors especially Nancy Cordovani.
Alice was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony, Nick, Albert, Richard and Joseph Sabatine; and sister, Fran (Carmen) Morabito.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019