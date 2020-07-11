PENFIELD – Alicia Margaret (Renner) Quigley passed away suddenly on July 7, 2020.



A private family only viewing will be held and a celebration of her life will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Webster Volunteer Fireman's Association or to Lollypop Farm in her name.



Alicia graduated from Penfield High School in 1979, and Paul Smiths College in 1982. She worked for Dominos Pizza, Xerox and for the last 20 years with the Webster School District food service. Her many interests included fishing, bowling, gardening, collecting paper weights, and was proud to have visited all 50 states.



She is survived by her husband, Peter; children Patrick, Katherine (Anna), and Kevin; grandchildren Jameson and Charlotte; special sisters Dianna Renner, Shirley (Glenn) Roat; brothers Eugene Renner Jr., David (Sabrina) Renner; and numerous cousins.



Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Joanne Renner, Sr.; sister, Michelle Renner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store