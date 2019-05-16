Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan J. Braverman. View Sign Service Information Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-2224 Graveside service 11:00 AM Glenwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





A graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday (May 17, 2019) in Glenwood Cemetery. Rabbi Anne Lansdowne, of Temple Beth-El will officiate. A Shiva Luncheon will follow at Temple Beth-El, 775 South Main St., Geneva.



Memorial Contributions in his memory, may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, Temple Beth-El, 775 So. Main St., Geneva or to Mercy Flight, 2420 Brickyard Rd., Canandaigua, NY 14424.



Allan was born in Geneva and was the son of Sandra Epstein Braverman and the late Samuel Braverman. He was a graduate of Geneva High School, Class of 1977, Finger Lakes Community College, and received his Bachelor Degree from Brockport State University. He formerly worked for the Ontario County Sherriff Department. Fifteen years ago he moved to Beaverton, Ore. and worked for the eXpi Train CO. where he spent time between Oregon and San Diego, Calif. He was the director of Risk Management and Liability for the Train Company.



He is survived by his mother, Sandra Braverman of Victor; his brother, Daniel (Lorie) Braverman of Geneva; his nephews Paul and Jason (Lindsay) Braverman, and his grandniece, Leah Braverman.



He was predeceased by his father, Samuel Braverman in 2017.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.



