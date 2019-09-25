|
OVID – Allen B. McLoud Jr., age 50, longtime resident of the Ovid area, died on Saturday (September 21, 2019) as the result of an auto accident in Ithaca.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (September 26) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.
Memories will be shared, and military honors offered at 12 Noon on Friday (September 27) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 6632 State Route 96A in Romulus.
Allen was born in Penn Yan on February 11, 1969, the only son of Allen B. and Dolly (Shaw) McLoud Sr. After graduating from South Seneca Central School, Allen joined the US Marine Corps. He served his country for four years, a veteran of Desert Storm. Allen also worked for the Finger Lakes DDSO, as a home health aide, and most recently as a groundskeeper at Bonavista Golf Course.
He is survived by his children Morgan, Colin, and Natalie McLoud; his mother, Dolly Dreher; a sister, Deanna Neece; his aunts Sheri and Candy Shaw; and a large extended family.
Allen was preceded in death by his father; and by his wife, Babette "Betsy" McLoud in 2015.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019