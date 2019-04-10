Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen G. "Al" O'Dell. View Sign





Allen "Al" Odell died of an extended illness on April 2, 2019 at home in Waitsfield, Vt. with his family.



To remember Al as the Valley's pharmacist, we ask that donations be made to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673, in Al's name.



Al was born in Montour Falls, N.Y., lived in Watkins Glen, N.Y. and then moved to Seneca Falls, N.Y. at age 11. Al graduated from University of Buffalo Pharmacy School ROTC becoming a 3rd generation pharmacist. In 1951, Al married Jeanne Lincoln and served three years active duty as a Captain in the US Air Force. Al and Jeanne moved to Seneca Falls, N.Y. and raised their three children becoming sailors, skiers, and outdoor enthusiasts.



Al opened Odell Rexall Drugs in Waterloo, N.Y. and The Drug Store in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Avid skiers, the family made their way to Mad River Valley staying in the original Mad River Barn. In 1971, after roughing out details with George Souhan on a cocktail napkin, they opened The Drug Store in Waitsfield, Vt. Al owned and operated The Drug Store until deciding to retire at 80 years old, selling The Drug Store to the current owners.



Al is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeanne; son, Mike Odell of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; daughter, Nancy Brouillard of Warren, Vt., and daughter, Abby Ostler of Nashua, N.H., granddaughters Tessa and Alexa Brouillard of Warren, Vt., granddaughter, Lindsey Rosencrans of Portland, Ore., and grandson, Ely Ostler of Nashua, N.H.



We are grateful to the MRVAS for their compassionate and ongoing care given to Al and Jeanne during his illness. Goodbye Al, Dad, Poppy. We are all better people for having you in our lives.



Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, Vt. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.

