FAYETTE – Allen "Skinny" or "Foo" B. Harris, 73, of Fayette, N.Y., passed away peacefully Monday (November 2, 2020) at his home.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (November 10) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. Rev. Dr. Charles Bang, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Geneva, will officiate.
All attending the graveside service MUST wear a face masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fetch a Friend, 92 Garden St., Seneca Falls, NY, 13148 or American Parkinson Disease Assoc., Inc., 1250 Hylan Blvd., Suite 4B, Staten Island, NY, 10305.
Allen was born May 11, 1947, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Byron and Etta Freier Harris. He was a 1965 graduate of Waterloo High School. He was a lifelong resident of the area. Allen owned and operated Rose Hill Farms in Fayette. Working with his father, Byron, they also owned and operated H & H Trenching. Also Allen was Highway Superintendent for the Town of Fayette, for six years. Allen also worked for the Seneca County Highway Department. He was a member of Seneca County Farm Bureau.
He is survived by his son, Bret (Leslie) Harris of Geneva, N.Y.; daughter, Audra (Ted) Brown of Waterloo, N.Y.; granddaughter, Olivia Bacon; sisters Joyce (Edward) Widell of Chesterfield, Va. and Janette "Poopsie" (Henry) Watson of Blairsville, Ga.; aunt, Laura Robson of Geneva, N.Y.; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Linda Zwick of Waterloo, N.Y.
Allen was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Carol Harris.
Condolences and remembrances may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com