Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen James Bently. View Sign Service Information Norton Funeral Home - Savannah 13081 West Church Street PO Box 285 Savannah , NY 13146 (315)-365-3215 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Norton Funeral Home - Savannah 13081 West Church Street PO Box 285 Savannah , NY 13146 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Norton Funeral Home - Savannah 13081 West Church Street PO Box 285 Savannah , NY 13146 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAYUGA - Allen Bently, age 92 passed away on Saturday (April 20, 2019) at The Commons Nursing Home in Auburn, N.Y. after a long illness.



Friends may call from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Saturday (April 27) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church St, Savannah, NY where a celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Crusoe Cemetery in Savannah.



He farmed his own land at his first home on Rt. 89, Savannah, N.Y. and cropped many other farms with his wife Dorothy working by his side. In addition to farming, in 1948 he started work at Sylvannia (Phillips Electronics) of Seneca Falls and after 30 years he retired.



He was known for having the biggest and best tomatoes. You would find him selling bushels of tomatoes at Sylvannia and keeping Loders Resturant in Savannah supplied with fresh tomatoes for their lunches and dinners. His motto to his children was "we work hard and then we get vacations". Every summer vacation it was a new excursion and then winter vacations in Florida. Hunting and fishing was enjoyed and put food on the table for his family. He would can meat and vegetables with his wife.



For their retirement years, Mr. Bently and his wife Dorothy purchased a lake home residence in Cayuga. He would fish from the dock, have cookouts for the family and enjoy the evening sunsets with his wife on the waterfront porch. He will be missed by their shitzu Julie Ann.



He is survived by his son, Allen Jay Bently of Cayuga, N.Y.; and his daughter, Linda Jean Wright of Savannah; his sister, Doris Hartman; his grandson, Gavin James (Kassandra) Wright of Suffolk, Virginia; great-grandchildren Jason Allen, Gage Lee, Bret Andrew, Austin James, Samantha Ruth and Bella Rose Wright.



Mr. Bently was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Laird Bently; parents Georgia O'Connor and father, Alfred Bently; his grandson, Jason Kendrick Wright; sisters Betty Lamphere, Lula Mastrangelo, Erma Secor, Margie Frantegelo. CAYUGA - Allen Bently, age 92 passed away on Saturday (April 20, 2019) at The Commons Nursing Home in Auburn, N.Y. after a long illness.Friends may call from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Saturday (April 27) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church St, Savannah, NY where a celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Crusoe Cemetery in Savannah.He farmed his own land at his first home on Rt. 89, Savannah, N.Y. and cropped many other farms with his wife Dorothy working by his side. In addition to farming, in 1948 he started work at Sylvannia (Phillips Electronics) of Seneca Falls and after 30 years he retired.He was known for having the biggest and best tomatoes. You would find him selling bushels of tomatoes at Sylvannia and keeping Loders Resturant in Savannah supplied with fresh tomatoes for their lunches and dinners. His motto to his children was "we work hard and then we get vacations". Every summer vacation it was a new excursion and then winter vacations in Florida. Hunting and fishing was enjoyed and put food on the table for his family. He would can meat and vegetables with his wife.For their retirement years, Mr. Bently and his wife Dorothy purchased a lake home residence in Cayuga. He would fish from the dock, have cookouts for the family and enjoy the evening sunsets with his wife on the waterfront porch. He will be missed by their shitzu Julie Ann.He is survived by his son, Allen Jay Bently of Cayuga, N.Y.; and his daughter, Linda Jean Wright of Savannah; his sister, Doris Hartman; his grandson, Gavin James (Kassandra) Wright of Suffolk, Virginia; great-grandchildren Jason Allen, Gage Lee, Bret Andrew, Austin James, Samantha Ruth and Bella Rose Wright.Mr. Bently was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Laird Bently; parents Georgia O'Connor and father, Alfred Bently; his grandson, Jason Kendrick Wright; sisters Betty Lamphere, Lula Mastrangelo, Erma Secor, Margie Frantegelo. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close