SENECA FALLS – Allyssa A. Akins, 19, of Chapel St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (January 29, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
Funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Allyssa was born in Auburn, N.Y. on February 10, 2000 the daughter of Richard and Deeanne Corp Akins. She had been residing in Seneca Falls for the past eight years, moving from Moravia, N.Y. She was attending school in Newark, where she loved every minute of it. Allyssa loved watching her cooking channels, listening to music, holding her "Buddy Bear" stuffed animal, and worshiped her pet puppy "Zeek". She was a very happy young woman who always had a smile on her face
She is survived by her dad and step-mom, Richard Akins and Paula Knight of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her maternal grandparents Steve and Fran Maus of Mesa, Ariz.; her paternal grandparents Charles and Gloria Akins of Owasco, N.Y.; her paternal great-grandmother, Carol Lunkenheimer of Victory, N.Y.; on sister, Nicole Perun; one brother, Chane Cord; her step-grandparents David and Linda Knight of Seneca Falls, N.Y.
She was predeceased by her mother, Deeanne Corp Akins; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020