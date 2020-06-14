Amy P. Ressue
MARION - Entered into rest on June 12, 2020 at the age of 94.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in memory of Amy to American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620.

Amy was a Life Member and Charter Historian of the Wayne Drumlins Antique Region AACA, and also a long time Cafeteria Manager of Marion Central School.

She is survived by her loving sons Daniel (Pat), Steven (Barb), Paul (Val) Ressue; grandchildren Steven, Sally, Shelley, Bill, Michael, Karen and Lauren; several great-grandchildren (special great-granddaughter, Autumn); great great-grandchildren, niece, nephews and friends.

Amy is predeceased by her husband, Elwin.

www.stevensfhmarion.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.
