Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
315-365-3215
Andrea Anna "Charlie" Steele

Andrea Anna "Charlie" Steele Obituary
SAVANNAH - Andrea Anna Steele 'Charlie', age 61, passed away on Thursday (April 16, 2020).

Due to recent public health concerns with COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time.

Burial will be at Butler-Savannah Cemetery at a future date, along with a "Celebration of Life" to follow.
Charlie was born on March 22, 1959 to the late Andreas and Janette Rewa. Charlie worked most of her life, whether it be on the farm in her earlier years or as a home health aide in her later years. As a mom, when we were little, she was a mom above most. She worked long, late hours caring for us and our home dinner was always at a certain time. Charlie was an amazing mom. She loved her boys with all her heart. She loved going places with her sister. She also loved hanging out with her brother and laughing till her gut hurt.

She is survived by her special friend, Brannon Benge; sons Howard (Melissa Lagas) Steele, Jesse (Samantha) Steele and Justin (Amanda) Steele; sister, Tammie (Carlos); brother, Marty (Vicki) Rewa; grandkids Austin, Ashton, Azriel, Alise and Macie; along with several nieces, nephews and so many friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Howard; parents; brother, JR; and nephew, Christopher Rewa.

Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020
