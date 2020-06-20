You will be greatly missed. A great chef, a great friend and a great father. Youll never be forgotten, rest in piece my friend.
Bill Grant
EAST BLOOMFIELD/PENN YAN - Andrew E. Chambers, age 32, of East Bloomfield, formerly of Penn Yan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (June 15, 2020).
A celebration of Andrew's life and interment in Bellona Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Andrew Chambers Memorial Scholarship Fund in c/o Lyons National Bank, 205 Liberty Street, Penn Yan, N.Y.
Andrew was born in the Town of Urbana on May 1, 1988, the son of Robert and Amy Chambers. Andrew was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy and Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, N.C.
Andrew developed his passion for culinary arts starting at an early age, at the family restaurant. He worked his way up the ranks to become executive Chef at NYWCC. Andrew grew to be a staple in the Finger Lakes Culinary scene and sustainable food movement. He was recruited by Del Lago as Executive Pastry Chef, and later by Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack as Executive Chef.
In addition to his passion in the kitchen Andrew also was an avid outdoorsman, thrill-seeker and always looking for the next ultimate adventure. Nothing compared to time spent and the love he had for his daughter, Avah.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Avah; her mother, Heather Chambers of Naples; his parents Amy (Nielsen) Chambers of Penn Yan and Robert (Jennifer) Chambers of Va.; sisters Emily (Lee) Duncan of N.C. and Becky (Rickie) Peters of Penn Yan; step sister, Olivia Chambers; step brother, Ryan Marlowe; three nephews and one niece; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased in life by his maternal grandparents, Carel and Eddie Nielsen; maternal great-grandparents, Carleton and Elsie Davis; and paternal grandparents, Baldy and Mary Chambers.
Andrew will always be known as an incredibly talented Chef, for his humble nature, a great friend and being an incomparable inspiration to others.
Andrew will be deeply missed by his family, friends, the entire Finger Lakes culinary community and everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him.
Memories of Andrew may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 25, 2020.