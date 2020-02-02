Home

Baris Funeral Home
87 West Genesee Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-2021
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mausoleum in St. John's Cemetery
Angel A. Barrios Crespo Obituary
CLYDE – Angel A. Barrios Crespo, 89, passed away on Thursday (January 30, 2020) at the Syracuse VA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the Mausoleum in St. John's Cemetery.

Angel was born in Puerto Rico on August 2, 1930 the son of Angel and Maria Crespo Barrios. He served in the US Army during the Korea Conflict. Angel lived up to his name. He was always helping people in need; whether it was providing food and diapers to families, accompanying people safely to their cars/homes, providing funds when needed. He would volunteer at police departments interpreting whenever the need arose. You could often find Angel in Central Park maintaining the flower beds. He took pride in his community and was always willing to help.

Angel is survived by three children Angel Barrios III, Bernadette (Frank) Nicoletta and Barnaby Barrios all of Clyde; five grandchildren Alexa, Bianca, Ava, Mario Nicoletta and Brianna Barrios.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
