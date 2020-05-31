Angelina Nunziata Certo Hope, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23.
Angelina was born January 3, 1925, in Geneva, the youngest daughter of eight children of the late Guissepi and Francesca (Zega) Certo. Her family was Roman Catholic and Italian, and she attended parochial schools, first St. Francis deSales Grammar School and then DeSales High School, graduating in 1943. Angie later trained to be a registered nurse during World War II at St. Mary's School of Nursing through the United States Cadet Nurse Corps funded program. In the reciprocal nature of the program, upon graduation she agreed to serve as a nurse in World War II. Thankfully the war had ended before she completed her studies. While attending school, she returned home each weekend to write letters for her parents, who were unable to read and write, to her four brothers, who were serving abroad in the military. She was a dedicated and caring nurse and worked many years at the Clifton Springs Sanitarium before transferring to care for veterans at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
She regularly attended mass at St. Francis deSales in Geneva, or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo. She felt an intense devotion to our Blessed Mother, Mary. Her commitment to serve others was reflected in her work, volunteerism, and in her family. Angie was generous with her time, volunteering at the Smith Opera House, the Center of Concern and DeSales High School. Angie was an artistic crafter, a formidable euchre player and she loved to travel, both domestically and abroad. She even met Pope John Paul II at the Vatican! Angie enjoyed history and Shakespeare, traveling to the annual Shakespearean Festival in Stratford, Canada. Angie was skilled with a crochet hook and had an unrivaled green thumb, she loved gardening. She had an impressive coin and stamp collection and participated in the Finger Lakes Stamp Club. She was an adventurous and talented baker. At holidays she would excitedly unveil a new dessert, even though we all loved her traditional, special favorites.
Very young at heart, Gram was a devoted grandmother, always reading books and playing games. She was a faithful fan and supporter of her grandchildren at sporting events and graduation ceremonies. She was always there. Throughout her long life, she was generous in sharing her warmth, easy humor and thoughtful wisdom with her loved ones and friends. She lived with integrity, loyalty and kindness; she was one who made an extra effort to show that she cared. She will be missed dearly.
Angie is survived by her three daughters, Carole (Thomas) Higgins, Donna Henninger, and Paula (David ) LaRocca, and grandchildren, Mark Higgins, Lindsay (Michael) Batek, Matthew (Leah) Higgins, Kathryn (Robert) Gringeri, Jakki Rowe Bruce, Larry (Phaedra) Rowe, Courtney Henninger, Kelsey Henninger, Aaron (Crystal) LaRocca, Kevin LaRocca, Matthew LaRocca, great grandchildren, Luke, Owen and June Higgins, Francesca, Luisa and Beatrice Batek, Asia Pugh, Jahara Duval, Treasure and Desean Bruce, Drew and Sean McGuinness, Austin and Mila Ramirez-Henninger, Quinton and Karter-Ian Parmer, Rylee and Anthony LaRocca and six great, great, grandchildren. She is loved by many nieces and nephews as well.
Angelina was predeceased by husbands, Allen Cochrane, and Francis Rodman Hope and the love of her life, and fiancé, Adolph (Otto) Belecki in 2003, She often reminisced about her siblings, Peter, Samuel, John, Joseph, and Anthony Certo, Rose Pollino and Mary Cataline. Sadly, in February, her son-in-law, Garry Henninger, passed away.
Angie's family extends sincere gratitude for the kind and compassionate care she was given during her residence on the second floor of the Geneva Living Center North. The dedication, attentiveness and level of care they provided are genuinely appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY, or to The Center of Concern, 58 Avenue D, Geneva, NY, 14456.
Details of a Catholic funeral at Our Lady of Peace Parish, St. Francis Church, will be forthcoming due to the current restrictions on gathering due to Covid-19.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Angie's family extends sincere gratitude for the kind and compassionate care she was given during her residence on the second floor of the Geneva Living Center North. The dedication, attentiveness and level of care they provided are genuinely appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY, or to The Center of Concern, 58 Avenue D, Geneva, NY, 14456.
Details of a Catholic funeral at Our Lady of Peace Parish, St. Francis Church, will be forthcoming due to the current restrictions on gathering due to Covid-19.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.