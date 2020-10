Or Copy this URL to Share

GENEVA- Angelina Nunziata Certo Hope, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday (May 23, 2020).



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (October 24), at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

