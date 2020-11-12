WATERLOO - Angelo Bianchi, 84, passed away peacefully at his home November 11, 2020 with his loving and supporting family by his side.



Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (November 13) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.



A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (November 14) at Saint Mary's Church, 23 Center Street, Waterloo.



Military Honors will follow the mass.



Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (November 16) at DiPonzio Funeral Home, 219 Spencerport Road, Rochester, NY 14606.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday (November 17) at 11:15 a.m. at St. Theodore's Church, 168 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Entombment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester.



Angelo's family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to The Marine Corps League - Memorial Day Detachment #468, 245 West Genesee Street, Clyde, New York 14433.



Angelo was born on July 28, 1936 in Rochester, N.Y., the son of the late Andrew M. and Josephine (Fedele) Bianchi. He was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas High School in Rochester, N.Y., and after high school, joined the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving from 1954-1957, earning the rank of Corporal while serving on the Battleship USS New Jersey. From 1958-1960, Angelo attended Interboro Institute in New York City, and served as a New York State Supreme Court reporter for 31 years. Achieving his RPR and CSR certification.



Angelo's passion was politics and political fundraising. He proudly served as Fayette Town Supervisor, Chairman of the Fayette Republican Committee, Chairman of the Seneca County Republican Committee and as a member of the Republican State Committee. Angelo was an active member of the community and over the years was the Vice President of the Seneca County Junior Chamber of Commerce, member of the County Republican Club, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Vice President of the Kiwanis Club, American Legion Post 435, Marine Corp League, , National Court Reporter's Association and Executive Board member of the New York State Court Reporter's Association. He received the Sullivan Policy Institute Madison Award in 2002 and Conservative of the Year Award in 2008.



Angelo is survived by his wife, Judith (Gregory) Bianchi, whom he married on February 4, 1961; children Gregory, Teresa (Mike Hoban) Van Tassel, Donna (Ken) Erskine, Karen (Jon) Bianchi-Ritter and Michael (Rose) Bianchi; 18 grandchildren; sister, Sonia Bianchi-Mott; his brother, Richard (Melisande) Bianchi; sister-in-law, Nancy Bianchi; Aunt, Frances Powell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special loving and supportive friends.



Angelo was predeceased by his son, Andrew M; and his brothers Phillip (Marge) and Randy.



The Bianchi family would like to take this opportunity to thank the many, many friends who showed tremendous love and support to Angelo with special recognition to those who provided care and assistance over the last several months.

