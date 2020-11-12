1/1
Angelo D. Bianchi
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - Angelo Bianchi, 84, passed away peacefully at his home November 11, 2020 with his loving and supporting family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (November 13) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (November 14) at Saint Mary's Church, 23 Center Street, Waterloo.

Military Honors will follow the mass.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday (November 16) at DiPonzio Funeral Home, 219 Spencerport Road, Rochester, NY 14606.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday (November 17) at 11:15 a.m. at St. Theodore's Church, 168 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Entombment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester.

Angelo's family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to The Marine Corps League - Memorial Day Detachment #468, 245 West Genesee Street, Clyde, New York 14433.

Angelo was born on July 28, 1936 in Rochester, N.Y., the son of the late Andrew M. and Josephine (Fedele) Bianchi. He was a 1954 graduate of Aquinas High School in Rochester, N.Y., and after high school, joined the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving from 1954-1957, earning the rank of Corporal while serving on the Battleship USS New Jersey. From 1958-1960, Angelo attended Interboro Institute in New York City, and served as a New York State Supreme Court reporter for 31 years. Achieving his RPR and CSR certification.

Angelo's passion was politics and political fundraising. He proudly served as Fayette Town Supervisor, Chairman of the Fayette Republican Committee, Chairman of the Seneca County Republican Committee and as a member of the Republican State Committee. Angelo was an active member of the community and over the years was the Vice President of the Seneca County Junior Chamber of Commerce, member of the County Republican Club, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Vice President of the Kiwanis Club, American Legion Post 435, Marine Corp League, , National Court Reporter's Association and Executive Board member of the New York State Court Reporter's Association. He received the Sullivan Policy Institute Madison Award in 2002 and Conservative of the Year Award in 2008.

Angelo is survived by his wife, Judith (Gregory) Bianchi, whom he married on February 4, 1961; children Gregory, Teresa (Mike Hoban) Van Tassel, Donna (Ken) Erskine, Karen (Jon) Bianchi-Ritter and Michael (Rose) Bianchi; 18 grandchildren; sister, Sonia Bianchi-Mott; his brother, Richard (Melisande) Bianchi; sister-in-law, Nancy Bianchi; Aunt, Frances Powell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special loving and supportive friends.

Angelo was predeceased by his son, Andrew M; and his brothers Phillip (Marge) and Randy.

The Bianchi family would like to take this opportunity to thank the many, many friends who showed tremendous love and support to Angelo with special recognition to those who provided care and assistance over the last several months.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Theodore's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bianca Briscan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved