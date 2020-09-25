1/
Angelo F Figueroa Jr
1963 - 2020
TRACY, CA/LODI, NY - Angelo F. Figueroa Jr.

Our beautiful and only brother Angelo F. Figueroa Jr., age 56, of Tracy, California, passed away unexpectedly, on August 28, 2020. Born in Montour Falls, N.Y. on December 5, 1963, and raised in Lodi, N.Y., he was the youngest of nine children.

Angelo moved to California and was an Independent Contractor. Later he received his DSA (Division of State Architect) Class 2 License. He worked for SCUSD (Santa Clara Unified School District) for over 20 years as a school construction Inspector.

He was fondly called Junie Boy, Junior Boy or Junior by his sisters and close family relatives. As an adult, Angelo is what he wanted us to call him in front of his friends and co-workers. As a loving son, brother, soulmate or friend, you could always count on him. He made every moment count by living his life to the fullest. We will miss our brother's dynamic energy. He will always be a cause of unending "joy" for being in and touching our lives. We love you "Junie Boy".

He was preceded in death by his father, Angelo Francisco Figueroa Sr.; mother, Carmen Figueroa/West; sister, Angela Figueroa/Jackson; nephew, Ignacio Ronald Mateo III; and grandparents Maria and Lorenzo Colon.

Survived by his girlfriend of 12 years, Annette Rivera; son Brenden; sisters Lilly Mateo, Nellie Larsen, Bonnie Kelly (Harvey), Patti Boccacci (Tom), Kathy Figueroa, Sandy Figueroa, and Teresa Figueroa (Roger); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private burial will be held in New York for the immediate family.

Please visit Legacy.com to plant a Memorial Tree in Angelo's memory and leave a tribute, and visit www.forevermissed.com/angelo-f-figueroajr to see more.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
