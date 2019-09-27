|
SENECA FALLS – Angelo J. Suffredini, 95, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Tuesday (September 24, 2019) at his residence surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (September 29) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
Angelo's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon on Monday (September 30) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls by Reverend Michael Merritt. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions, in memory of Angelo, may be made to the S.M.S., 95 Ovid St., Seneca Falls, N.Y. or to the Angelo Suffredini Memorial Baseball Scholarship, C/o Seneca Falls Education Association, PO Box 268, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Angelo was born in Seneca Falls on May 1, 1924 the son of the late Silvio and Angelina (Vergamini) Suffredini. He had been a life resident of Seneca Falls and had served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. Angelo was a longtime and dedicated active member of the S.M.S. which was his home away from home. He had served as president of the S.M.S. for many terms, culminating with the naming of the Dining Hall in his name in 2019. He was a life member of the Mynderse Academy Sports Boosters and was honored with an induction into the Mynderse Academy Sports Hall of Fame. Angelo's greatest honor was when the Mynderse Academy Baseball Field was named the, "Angelo Suffredini Field". He was the recipient of the Father Joseph Beatini Award which had been given annually by the St. Anthony Italian Festival Commission of Seneca Falls. This award was given to Angelo for his contribution to his community, his faith and for furthering the Italian culture and heritage of Seneca Falls.
Angelo's contributions to community youth were numerous. He coached Little League and Hooks-Wiltse League receiving a plaque for his service in 1983. He was involved in Babe Ruth and Senior League baseball teams and managed the Water Falls Cardinals State Semi Pro Baseball team for seven years. He also coached Water Falls Red Top Basketball Team, Moose Basketball Teams and was organizer of Seneca Falls Jets Semi Pro Basketball Team. Angelo was an organizer and coach of the St Patrick's athletic programs including the running the sports banquets for 24 years.
He was the original member of the Seneca Falls Recreation Board and supervisor of the high school skating rink. He was also a member of the IAABO, refereeing basketball for 14 years
He received numerous awards for his contribution to the youth of the area including 1960 Lifetime membership of the Parents Teachers Association. He was honored by the Veterans Administration in Bath, N.Y. providing sports entertainment for patients. In 1969, he was given the SMS award for his outstanding service to the youth community. The Mynderse Academy Athletic Directors Award for dedication and continued service was given in 1978. Angelo was awarded the Rotary Citizen of the Year, 1975. Lastly, April 29, 1979 the Mayor of Seneca Falls proclaimed this day "Angelo Suffredini Day."
He is survived by his wife, Gena (Piagentini) Suffredini, to whom he was married 71 years who dedicated herself to his care in his final years and days; one son, Philip (Carol) Suffredini of Milford, Mass.; and his daughter-in-law, Mary Suffredini. He had four grandchildren Brian (Christine) Suffredini, Kevin Suffredini, Andrea Suffredini, and Timothy (Mary Jo) Suffredini; two great-grandchildren Steven and Evangeline; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Angelo was predeceased by his son, Mark Suffredini who died May 23, 2005; five sisters Mary Sandroni, Alma Ferrara, Rita Suffredini, Bruna Beatini, and Nancy Simolo; and three brothers Attilio "Pete", Albert, and Eugene Suffredini.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019