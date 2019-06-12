Guest Book View Sign Service Information Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-2224 Graveside service 2:00 PM Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA–Mrs. Ann O'Connor, 81, of Washington St., passed away on Sunday (June 9) at Strong Memorial Hospital.



There will be no prior calling hours.



Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday (June 14) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.



Memorial contributions, in her memory may be made to the foundation for the Geneva Public Library or to the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing in care of FLH Foundation at 196 North Street, Geneva, NY 14456.



Ann was born in Chickaska, Oklahoma and has resided in the Geneva and Waterloo area for many years. She was the daughter of the late Emil and Mary Barnes Kahabka. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and obtained an Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing from Finger Lakes Community College. She worked on the Medical Surgical units at Geneva General Hospital, then joined the faculty at the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing. Ann was an advocate of ongoing education and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and a Master of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Buffalo. In 1980 she became the Director of the MSWSPN and served in that role until her retirement in 2000. Ann became a site visitor for the National League for Nursing and visited schools of nursing all over the country which were seeking accreditation. Under her leadership, a program was established between MSWSPN and FLCC to enable LPN's to go forward with their education to become RN's in an accelerated time frame. Ann was highly regarded for her dedication to nursing and was devoted to upholding standards of practice such as competence, professionalism, empathy and dignity.



She is survived by her loving husband, Robert B. O'Connor; her sons Patrick (Kim) McGuane of Chester Springs, Pa., and John M. (Rita) McGuane of Westchester, Pa.; her daughters Mary (Michael) Hryzak of Fairport and Kitty (Robert) Middlebrook of Geneva; stepsons Timothy (Michele) O'Connor of Brighton and Robert (Lisa) O'Connor of Pittsford; her step-daughter, Trisha (Steve) DiPillo of Canoga; her sister, Barbara Tumbiolo of Farmington; and her brother, Will (Dorothy) Kahabka of Delavan, Wis.; father of her children, Thomas McGuane of Waterloo; her eight grandchildren Caitlin, Christine, Sarah, Caroline, David, Emilie, Jack, and Thomas; her great-grandchild, Chase; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Carol Strauss.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.



