PALMYRA/NEWARK – Anna B. Milliman, 79, died Monday (September 9, 2019).
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (September 12) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday (September 13) at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in her memory to Palmyra Reformed Church.
Anna was born in Holland, November 21, 1939, daughter of Peter and Pietertje Bevaart Benne. She was a dental assistant and bookkeeper for Dr. Marissa in Newark, and Dr. Bartel in Webster. She also did bookkeeping for Colacino Bowling in Newark. She was a long time member of Palmyra Reformed Church. She was an avid bowler. She also belonged to East Palmyra Ladies Auxiliary Fire Dept.
She is survived by one brother, Arie Benne of Newark; sister, Marie Otto of Palmyra; nieces; and nephews Ron (Christine), Jim (Vicki), Peter (Theresa) Benne, Christine (Dave) Kier, Pat Butler, and John Benne; step-daughter, Susan (Jack) Stone of Lyons.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, on July 15, 2014; and nephew, Bruce Otto.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019