Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Milliman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna B. Milliman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna B. Milliman Obituary
PALMYRA/NEWARK – Anna B. Milliman, 79, died Monday (September 9, 2019).

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (September 12) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday (September 13) at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Palmyra Reformed Church.

Anna was born in Holland, November 21, 1939, daughter of Peter and Pietertje Bevaart Benne. She was a dental assistant and bookkeeper for Dr. Marissa in Newark, and Dr. Bartel in Webster. She also did bookkeeping for Colacino Bowling in Newark. She was a long time member of Palmyra Reformed Church. She was an avid bowler. She also belonged to East Palmyra Ladies Auxiliary Fire Dept.

She is survived by one brother, Arie Benne of Newark; sister, Marie Otto of Palmyra; nieces; and nephews Ron (Christine), Jim (Vicki), Peter (Theresa) Benne, Christine (Dave) Kier, Pat Butler, and John Benne; step-daughter, Susan (Jack) Stone of Lyons.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jim, on July 15, 2014; and nephew, Bruce Otto.

visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now