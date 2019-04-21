Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Family and friends may call at from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (April 23) the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY. Funeral services and burial, in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family.



If desired, contributions may be made to Seneca # 9 Presbyterian Church, 4414 #Nine Road, Stanley, NY 14561.



Anna Belle was born in Springwater, N.Y. on May 20, 1925 the daughter of the late Otis & Ruth Webster Colegrove. She had resided in Seneca Falls for most of her life. She retired as a teacher's aide from Mynderse Academy, Seneca Falls where the class of 1976 fondly called her "Gramma" and dedicated their yearbook, the Myndersian, to her. This was a special honor and highlight in Anna Belle's life. She was a member of Seneca #9 Presbyterian Church, Stanley NY and served as a Deacon. She was a talented oil paint artist and musician. Her musical talents continued during her time at the nursing home as she entertained the residents. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and many dear friends.



She is survived by one daughter, Shirley (Ted) Johnson, Union Springs, N.Y.; two sons Richard (Sharon) Tyler, Seneca Falls, N.Y., James (Joan) Tyler, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her nine grandchildren Michelle (Robert) Tiaskkun, Melissa (Charles) Davis, Amy (Mike) Gulliver, Cara (Drew) Costello, Eric (Kelly) Tyler, Greg Tyler, LeLand, Geoff, & Lauren Tyler; two step-grandchildren Susan (Mike) McCann & Jennifer (Steve) Masciangelo; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great –grandson; five step-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Anna Belle was predeceased by her husband, Richard Tyler who died in 1999 and one sister, Esther Lorenzo.



Special thanks to the Ontario County Hospice for their kind comfort and support.



4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

