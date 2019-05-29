Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna L. Garver. View Sign Service Information Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home 19 N Main St Manchester , NY 14504 (585)-289-4014 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home 19 N Main St Manchester , NY 14504 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM South Farmington Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

SHORTSVILLE– Anna L. Garver, 69, passed away on Saturday (May 25), at Strong Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (May 29) at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 N. Main St., Manchester, NY.



A graveside service will be held Saturday (June 1) at 1 p.m. at South Farmington Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to Happy Tails Animal Shelter, 2976 County 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.



Anna was born the daughter of Joseph and Ruby Trice on Tuesday, August 9, 1949, in Highland, N.Y. She graduated from Madison High School in Rochester and worked for Mary Cariola Children's Center as a health care aide. She enjoyed gardening, doing crafts, and going to the casino. Most of all, Anna loved being with her family.



Anna will be remembered by her husband, Gary P. Garver; children Michelle Garver-Couse and Gary (Shari) Garver; grandchildren Mareasa (Brendan) Severson, Allison Garver, Mackenzie Garver, Erynne Garver, Lucas Garver and Nathan Couse; great-grandchildren Levi Couse and Keetan Couse; mother, Ruby; brother, Michael (Mary Lou) Trice; sister, Robin Gulvin; brother-in-law, Donald (Bonnie) Garver; sisters-in-law Nancy Garver and Candee (Gary) Christenson; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Bongo.



Anna was predeceased by her father, Joseph; brothers-in-law Paul Garver and Martin Conklin; and her dog, Ginger.



You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting



