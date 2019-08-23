|
NEWARK – Anna M. Zietkiewicz, 91, passed away on Tuesday (August 20, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (August 23) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St., Newark.
Anna's funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (August 24) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main Street, Newark, N.Y. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 117 Clark St., Canandaigua, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main Street, Newark, NY 14513. Anna Zietkiewicz was one of nine children born to Jan and Anna Bryla of Krakow, Poland. Anna lost her mother at a young age, towards the end of World War II. She and her sisters helped run the household with their father. Some time after the war, Anna met her husband, Antoni Zietkiewicz through her older brother, Josef. The two were married in a civil ceremony in Cieplice and shortly thereafter she emigrated with her new husband to Newark, New York where they were married at St. Michael church in June of 1960. Newark remained her home until the time of her death. She retired from Garlock in1985 after 20 years of service. Family was Anna's highest priority and she became a mother to three children and Babcia to five grandchildren. Throughout her life, she was a devout Catholic and passed her faith onto her family.
Anna "Babcia" will be remembered by her children Aline (Joe) Clement, John (Ewa) Zietkiewicz, Marguerite Zietkiewicz; grandchildren Kathryn (Jonas Durcholz) Zietkiewicz, John Zietkiewicz, Joe, Jake and Matt Clement; great-grandchild, Dave Durcholz; beloved nephews John (Bobbie) Chelminski, Peter Voyt; great-nephew, Rishi Chelminski; several nieces and nephews in Poland. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Antoni Zietkiewicz; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Zietkiewicz; grandson, Gregory Clement.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019