COCONUT CREEK, Fla./GENEVA - Anna Mae Rynone, 90, formerly of Geneva, N.Y., passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at Encore of Boca Raton Nursing Center.
A private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date due to current travel restrictions.
Anna Mae was born on September 4, 1930 and was a graduate of DeSales High School, Class of 1948. She attended college at RBI. Anna Mae worked for Sylvania/Phillips for many years until she retired. She loved the game of golf, playing cards with friends, bowling, watching tv, her beloved Buffalo Bills, and listening to Jazz music. Anna Mae loved sweet treats and always was sure to keep Italian Ice in the freezer for her grandchildren's visit. She had a gentle, kind spirit and always gave a positive, encouraging word to others. Anna Mae's quick wit, loving heart and beautiful soul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Anna Mae is survived by her daughters Jill Harding of DelRay Beach, Fla. and Joy Harding (Debbie Tozzo) of Valdese, N.C.; son, Jay (Judy) Harding of Palmyra; grandchildren Matthew (Meghan Schottland) Harding and Megan Harding (Michael Principio); niece, Kim Bruno of N.Y.; and many close and loving friends.
She is predeceased by her parents Genevieve (Mazzochi) and Patrick Rynone; and only sister, Tina Circchio.
