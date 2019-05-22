Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Augustine-Robinson. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA- Anna Marie Augustine-Robinson, age 79, of Geneva passed away on Monday (May 20) at Strong Memorial Hospital.



There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (May 24) at 12 p.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Golisano Children's Hospital 150 Crittenden Blvd. Rochester, NY 14642 or Mercy Flight Central 2420 Brickyard Road Canandaigua, NY 14424.



Anna was born on May 28, 1939 in Geneva the daughter of the late Ettore and Erminia Cupelli Chima. She was a life resident of Geneva graduating from Geneva High School. Anna started her working career at the New York telephone and retired after many years from Geneva General Hospital. She continued working taking a job at DeSales High School until its Closing. She loved her DeSales kids and how much they loved her, even after graduating they would stay in touch with her. Anna was a member of St. Francis DeSales Church and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She was a devoted mother who loved her grandchildren more than anything and really enjoyed annual family trips to Myrtle Beach.



She is survived by her husband, John Robinson; her children Jack Augustine of Geneva, Sandra (David) Bero of Canandaigua and Vincent (Carlene) Augustine of Geneva; grandchildren Matthew, Jay and Jillian Augustine, Christopher (Rachael Dedlow), David Jr. and Allyson Bero, Adrianna and Ashleigh Augustine; step-children Michael, John Jr. and Stacey; several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Augustine; and brother, Umbaldo "Andy" Chima.



