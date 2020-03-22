|
Seneca County Girl, Anna Marie Kidd, 94, passed away early Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at her daughter Karen's home, with her by her side.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 12 noon Saturday (May 2) in Canoga Cemetery, conducted by the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).
Because of Anna Marie's love for animals, she requested that memorial contributions be directed to your local SPCA.
Anna Marie was born September 19, 1925. She was the daughter of Paul F. and Eva E. (VanDusen) Kidd. She graduated from Geneva High School in 1943 where she was known for enjoying her own horse. She worked as a bookkeeper for the First National Bank of Geneva and then Weise & Fisher before staying home to raise her children.
For many years her long term life was living on Seneca Lake, East Lake Road, McDougal, N.Y. She was the center for American Cancer Society of Seneca County fundraising. Anna Marie was a member of Grace Willowdale Church, where she was a member of the Vestry and a Youth Group Leader. She was a Boy Scout CUB Leader and neighborhood chairman for Girl Scouts of America. Anna Marie was also a member of the Seneca County Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed outdoor activities, horseback riding, swimming, golf and helping people. In later years, she traveled the United States and Mexico in her RV. She enjoyed learning helpful information so she attended classes at William Smith College.
Anna Marie is survived by daughters Karen Eaton of Brooktondale, N.Y. and Judi (Nicit) Tota of Carmel, N.Y. in Westchester County; grandson, Caleb Knight Hicks; and great-granddaughter, Annabella of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren Allison and Stephen Mark Tota; niece, Debra (Myers) Riggs; nephews Bill and Gary Myers.
Anna Marie was predeceased by two sons David and Mark Nicit; a sister, Betty (Kidd) Myers; nieces Pamela and Michelle Meyers.
Anna Marie was very proud of her daughters they work helping other people.
God's peace be with you all.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020