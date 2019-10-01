Home

Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Anna N. (DiCicco) Dunlea


1933 - 2019
Anna N. (DiCicco) Dunlea Obituary
WATERLOO – Anna N. (DiCicco) Dunlea, 85, passed away early Sunday morning, September 29, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to call from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday (October 1) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org

Anna was born on December 20, 1933 in Waterloo the daughter of the late James and Jennie Zaccone-DiCicco.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Linda Dunlea of Waterloo; her sons Patrick (Holly) of New Hampshire and Timothy (Jennifer) Dunlea of California; grandchildren Philip, Elizabeth, Julia, Jennifer; step-grandchildren Jack and Cara; great-grandchildren Felicia and Finley; her sisters Lena Jones and Angie Brockway, both of Waterloo, and Barbara (Eddie) Guilfus, of Weedsport; her brothers Ronald (Linda) of Seneca Falls and James (Joan) DiCicco of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Jesse DiCicco; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband, of 51 years, Patrick; her sisters Mary DiCicco and Patti DeWall; her brothers Jacob and Joseph (Carmella) DiCicco.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
