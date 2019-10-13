|
INTERLAKEN – Annamay Strope, age 91, longtime resident of Footes Corners Road, died at Beechtree Center on Tuesday (October 8, 2019).
A gathering of friends will hosted by the family at a future date.
Interment will be held privately at Frear Memorial Park in Ithaca.
Kindly consider a donation in Annamay's memory to, , www.cancer.org.
Annamay was born in Ithaca on May 22, 1928, a daughter of the late William B. and Dorothy M. (Fowler) Daines. She had worked as an assistant manager at FW Woolworth's in downtown Ithaca for many years, and later worked as a kitchen supervisor at Willard Psychiatric Center before her retirement.
She is survived by her children Lana M. Bushey of Newfield, Debbie M. (Daniel) Ferrell of Trumansburg, Philip A. Strope of Interlaken, Toni M. (Donald) Corwin of Trumansurg; grandchildren Lindsay, Sheli-Jo (Randy), Jessica (Jeff), Crystal (Richard), Matthew, Michael (Stacy) and Tyler; great-grandchildren Rieley, Marissa, Kiona, Cassidy, Breanna, Anton, Angel, Emma, Juno, Michael Jr., Mason, Mikey B, Casside B, Colin and Annalise; and a special family friend, Billy Moon.
Annamay was preceded in death by her husband, Eben A. Strope in 1996; and by her son, Terry M. Strope; step-son, Eddie Strope; and brother, James Swartz.
For additional information please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019