Guest Book View Sign Service Information Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-2224 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 View Map Service 12:30 PM St. Francis de Sales Church Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA – Mrs. Anne M. Laurenza, 90, of Carter Rd., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Geneva General Hospital.



Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the funeral home and at 12:30 p.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.



Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St., Geneva or to the .



Anne was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident of this area. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Tandle Cardinale. She was employed at the Geneva Forge before her marriage and with her husband were the co-owners of the Laurenza Baking Co. in Geneva. She married her husband on June 19, 1954 in St. Francis de Sales Church in Geneva and was a loving mother, wife, grandmother to her own family and others.



She is surviving by her husband of almost 65 years, Donato "Dan" Laurenza; her sons David (Ellen) Laurenza of Canandaigua, Daniel (Donna) Laurenza of Phelps, and Joseph (Linda) Laurenza of Geneva; her daughter, Karen Laurenza of Romulus; her brother, Richard (Carol) Cardinale of Geneva; her sisters-in-law Mary Cardinale of Geneva, Mary Cardinale of Rochester, Frances Duchesne of Geneva; her brothers-in-law Anthony Frank of Philadelphia, Pa. and Larry Uhl of Fla.; six grandchildren Michael Wendell, Daniel Laurenza Jr., David (Hannah) Laurenza Jr., Anna and Angelina Laurenza and Christine Brunner; two great-grandchildren, Adam and Zain.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane; her brothers and sisters-in-law Vincent, Stephen (Philomena), James (Susan) and Albert (Catherine) and Edward Cardinale; Marie (Robert) Romeo, Jean (Louis) D'Ettorre, Phyllis Frank, and Janet Uhl; several nieces and nephews.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit





GENEVA – Mrs. Anne M. Laurenza, 90, of Carter Rd., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Geneva General Hospital.Friends may call at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 12 noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the funeral home and at 12:30 p.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St., Geneva or to the .Anne was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident of this area. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Tandle Cardinale. She was employed at the Geneva Forge before her marriage and with her husband were the co-owners of the Laurenza Baking Co. in Geneva. She married her husband on June 19, 1954 in St. Francis de Sales Church in Geneva and was a loving mother, wife, grandmother to her own family and others.She is surviving by her husband of almost 65 years, Donato "Dan" Laurenza; her sons David (Ellen) Laurenza of Canandaigua, Daniel (Donna) Laurenza of Phelps, and Joseph (Linda) Laurenza of Geneva; her daughter, Karen Laurenza of Romulus; her brother, Richard (Carol) Cardinale of Geneva; her sisters-in-law Mary Cardinale of Geneva, Mary Cardinale of Rochester, Frances Duchesne of Geneva; her brothers-in-law Anthony Frank of Philadelphia, Pa. and Larry Uhl of Fla.; six grandchildren Michael Wendell, Daniel Laurenza Jr., David (Hannah) Laurenza Jr., Anna and Angelina Laurenza and Christine Brunner; two great-grandchildren, Adam and Zain.She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane; her brothers and sisters-in-law Vincent, Stephen (Philomena), James (Susan) and Albert (Catherine) and Edward Cardinale; Marie (Robert) Romeo, Jean (Louis) D'Ettorre, Phyllis Frank, and Janet Uhl; several nieces and nephews.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home Geneva , NY (315) 789-2224 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.