SENECA FALLS – Annette M. Lutz, 59, of 1 Victoria Circle, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (April 1, 2019) at her residence after a long and courageous battle with



According to Annette's wishes, funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of calling hours, there will be a celebration of life on Sunday (April 7) from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Springside Inn.



Annette was born in Auburn, N.Y. on December 20, 1959 the daughter of Salvatore and Teresa Calarco Basile. She had resided in Seneca Falls since 1996, moving from Auburn, N.Y. Annette served her country in the U.S. Air Force, spending time in Korea, The Philippines, Spain, and Guam. She was employed, along with her husband, as Vice President of Waterloo Container, at their family owned business. She had, at one time, worked as a Met Life Agent at the local payment center in Auburn, N.Y. Annette was a past member of the Seneca Falls Town Board where she was instrumental in implementing and passing local law #3, ending toxic dumps and landfilling in Seneca Falls forever. Annette was proud to have spent her life living in Seneca Falls, the birthplace of women's rights. Her favorite thing to do was travel with family and friends. She was a constant contributor to local charities but her great accomplishment in her life was the birth and love she had for her four children. She had tremendous pride in, and love for her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Lutz of Seneca Falls, whom she married on May 18, 1996; three daughters Bridgette E. Lutz of Manhattan, N.Y., Victoria A. Lutz of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Sarah E. Lutz of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; son, Eric S. Striegel of Louisville, Kentucky; her parents Salvatore and Teresa (Calarco) Basile of Auburn, N.Y.; six sisters Marie (Stanley) Surowiec of South Carolina, Josephine (Donald) Newkirk of Auburn, N.Y., Carol Krider of Ohio, Elizabeth (Joseph) Piwinski of Auburn, N.Y., Jeanne (Pete) Bunnell of Scipio, N.Y., Carmella (John) Dixon of Owasco, N.Y.; three brothers Salvatore Kingston-Basile of Syracuse, N.Y., Michael (Gloria) Basile of Constantia, N.Y., Francis (Mary Jane) Basile of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; 23 nieces and nephews; her two cats Clarice and Fiona, and her late dog, Kelly.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY.



4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

