Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anson Swindell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anson D. Swindell


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anson D. Swindell Obituary
ROMULUS–Anson D. Swindell, age 79, of 5030 State Route 96A, passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday (July 12).

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (July 19) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid, NY.

A funeral service will then follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Prayers of committal with Military Honors will be held at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Ansons' memory to the Ovid VFW Post #6200, PO Box 1, Ovid, NY 14521.

Anson was born in Newbern, North Carolina on June 6, 1940, a son of the late Thomas Odell Swindell and Mariah Ann Hall. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the US Army and began a 27 year career that took him and his family around the world. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War 1970-1971 and retired as a Master Sergeant from Seneca Army Depot in 1988. In his retirement, he enjoyed photography, bowling and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Anson was also a member of the VFW Post #6200 in Ovid.

Anson is survived by his daughters Anastasia Swindell of Newburgh, N.Y. and Wapeka Swindell of Romulus, N.Y.; his grandchildren Stephania Swindell, and Santos Rivera III, both of Saugerties, N.Y., Raisa Rivera, Adrianna Rivera and Aaliyah Lewis, all of Newburgh, N.Y.; his great grandchildren Leonardo Swindell and Nya Rivera; his sister, Elsie Fenwick of N.C.; and the mother of his children, Monique Swindell of Newburgh, N.Y.; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Freddie L. Hawkins.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 1-607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now