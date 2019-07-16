ROMULUS–Anson D. Swindell, age 79, of 5030 State Route 96A, passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday (July 12).



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (July 19) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid, NY.



A funeral service will then follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Prayers of committal with Military Honors will be held at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Ansons' memory to the Ovid VFW Post #6200, PO Box 1, Ovid, NY 14521.



Anson was born in Newbern, North Carolina on June 6, 1940, a son of the late Thomas Odell Swindell and Mariah Ann Hall. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the US Army and began a 27 year career that took him and his family around the world. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War 1970-1971 and retired as a Master Sergeant from Seneca Army Depot in 1988. In his retirement, he enjoyed photography, bowling and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Anson was also a member of the VFW Post #6200 in Ovid.



Anson is survived by his daughters Anastasia Swindell of Newburgh, N.Y. and Wapeka Swindell of Romulus, N.Y.; his grandchildren Stephania Swindell, and Santos Rivera III, both of Saugerties, N.Y., Raisa Rivera, Adrianna Rivera and Aaliyah Lewis, all of Newburgh, N.Y.; his great grandchildren Leonardo Swindell and Nya Rivera; his sister, Elsie Fenwick of N.C.; and the mother of his children, Monique Swindell of Newburgh, N.Y.; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Freddie L. Hawkins.



