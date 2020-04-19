|
Anthony "Monk" DeSarro, 73, passed away, peacefully at his home Thursday (April 16, 2020) with his loving and supporting wife, Betty, and their family by his side.
At Tony's request there will be no public calling hours.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Saint Columbkille Cemetery.
Tony's requested memorial contributions be directed to , 3500 Winton Place, Rochester, NY 14623.
Tony was born on March 8, 1947 in Seneca Falls, New York, the son of the late Anthony J. and Agnes R. Aguiar-DeSarro. Tony was a 1965 graduate of Mynderse Academy. He was a self-employed electrician and over the years worked for; DeSarro Constructions, Shamrock Contractors, IBEW Local Union 840 out of Geneva and after retirement continued his love of working and keeping active at Geneva Electric Supply.
Tony was a member of the American Legion Post 366 in Seneca Falls. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, watching sports, playing euchre, gambling, and helping anyone who needed it...
He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Robinson-DeSarro, whom he married May 14, 2004; daughter, Michele (James) Leonard of Waterloo; his sister, Theresa (James) Scheibel of Virginia; his brother, Michael DeSarro of Florida ; grandchildren Kayla (Jacob) Sexton of Canandaigua, Kristen (Nicholas) O'Neil of Waterloo, and Matthew Leonard of Waterloo; nieces Jennifer (Jason) Watros and family, and Beth Vandenberg and family; nephews Geoffrey (Shannon) Scheibel and family, and Michael (Meg) DeSarro; and family all out of state; his beloved dog, Sadie; several cousins, and many many good friends.
We will forever miss our papas funny personality, silly sayings, giving heart and all around sweetest husband, dad, papa, and friend one could ever ask for.....
We love you more...........
Tony was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020