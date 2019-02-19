EASTAMPTON, NJ/FORMERLY GENEVA, NY -Anthony Dominic Puma, passed away on Saturday (February 2, 2019) at his home surrounded by his family.
Relatives and friends may attend his visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday (February 23) at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Anthony's memory to Samaritan Hospice (www.samaritannj.org), 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
He was 70. Born in Geneva, N.Y; he was the son of the late Joseph and Angeline Puma.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Judy; devoted father of Shauna Angeline Puma and Terese Rita Puma; devoted grandfather of Gabriela and Dominic Summers; dear brother of Teresa (Joseph) Piccillo, Angeline (Robert) Deardorff, Rosemary (Jack) Theres, and Joseph (Claudia) Puma; and loving uncle to a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Sheila (Donahue) Robbins.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Alexander Puma, Josephine Alaimo, Samuel Puma, Anna Urbano, Mary Picchi, Jessie Hill, and an infant brother, Alexander Puma.
