Anthony Gordon "T" Santoro
NEWARK – Anthony Gordon Santoro entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020 at the age 72.

Anthony Santoro's remains will be laid to rest in Newark Cemetery and the family will hold a private memorial service at a date to be determined.

Tony, or "T" as his friends knew him, was born in Newark, N.Y. and attended Newark High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the State University of New York College in Cortland. The oldest of five children, Tony was an outstanding athlete in high school and lettered in baseball, football and basketball. He was presented the school's Coaches Award for the many sports he excelled at before attending Cortland College where he studied Chemistry. He was intellectually curious and a voracious reader who was admired in the family and the community for his peaceful, good-natured personality and approach.

Survived by sister, Margaret (Jack) Lisena, Cave Creek Ariz.; James of Newport News, Va.; John (Elizabeth) of Palm Beach, Fla.; and Charles of Rochester, N.Y.

Predeceased by parents Gordon and Virginia Santoro of Newark; and a beloved aunt, Aquila Zacharilla; an uncle, Peter J. Zacharilla of Lyons.

The Santoro family would like to note the kindness of Mr. Fred Baker of Savannah, N.Y. for helping Tony bravely battle health issues. Fred was Tony's caregiver and extended family during the last decade of his life.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
