CLYDE-Anthony J. "Butch" Carnevale, 72, died on Saturday (June 22) at Rochester General Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 26) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesse St., Clyde.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (June 27) at the Christ Community Church, 27 W. Genesee St. in Clyde.
Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Clyde Savannah Youth Basketball, 9 Burton St., Clyde, New York 14433.
Mr. Carnevale was born on July 8, 1946 in Lyons, New York the son of the late Joseph and Edith DiLeo Carnevale in Lyons. Butch graduated from Clyde High School in 1964. He had served two tours in the Air Force. He received his Bachelors Degree from the National College of Business in South Dakota and earned his Masters Degree at SUNY Brockport. He was an Auditor at the Seneca Army Depot. Butch went on to be a School Business Administrator working for Clyde, S. Seneca and retiring from the Marcellus School District. For years, he coached Clyde-Savannah youth baseball, basketball and football. He had served on the Clyde-Savannah Board of Education. He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Butch is survived by his wife, Lynn; three sons Jason (Donna) of Howell, N.J., Derrick (Stephanie) of Clyde, and Brett (Megan) of Clyde; a daughter, Meghan Carnevale of Philadelphia, Penn.; nine grandchildren; four brothers Joseph (Cindy), Albert (Linda), Steven (Jeannette), Gary (Yvonne) Carnevale; two sisters Michelle (Randy) Mendelson and Lisa (Carl) Sangiacomo; a brother-in-law, Dennis Fischette.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Grace Fischette.
Arrangements entrusted to: Baris Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019