CLYDE - Anthony J. Castellano, Sr., 85, died at Newark Wayne Community Hospital on November 28, 2020.
Private interment will be in St. John's Cemetery (Clyde) on December 4, 2020. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Clyde Fire Department or Clyde Ambulance Services.
Born in Clyde, N.Y. on January 11, 1935, he was the son of Thomas and Delia Fellela Castellano, Sr.
From the age of 14, Tony worked hard all of his life, first with his father on the railroad, then for M.A. Montemorano and Son's Sand and Gravel, the Village of Clyde Highway Department and the Town of Galen Highway Department, He retired from the Town of Galen after 27 years and then went to work driving truck part-time for Montemorano Brothers for 10 years. He worked several other part-time jobs, always having a 'side' job to support his family.
He was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (Clyde) including being an active member of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Newark Chapter. After serving 50 years, he became an honorary member of the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department. Tony enjoyed gardening, Sunday dinners and celebrations with his family.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris (Drury) Castellano; his devoted children Anthony (Cindy) Castellano, Jr. of Clyde, N.Y., Catherine Covert of Penfield, N.Y., Michael Castellano and Joann (Timothy) Carr, all of Spencerport, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis (Donald) Riviello and Diane (James) Darnell; sister-in-law, Suzi Castellano, all of Clyde, N.Y.; brother-in-law, John Brown, Sr. of Reno, Nev.; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Castellano, Jr. in July of this year.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the EMTs with the Clyde Ambulance, the staff at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, the staff at ElderOne Silver Hill Center in Newark, N.Y. and the private aides who cared for him at home.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com