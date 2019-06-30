Anthony J. Farlo passed away peacefully at the Homestead in Penn Yan, N.Y. on June 26th.



In keeping with Tony's wishes there will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Tony was born on July 27th, 1938 and after serving in the army for three years he lived much of his adult life in Rochester, N.Y. where he worked in the restaurant business for many years. Tony was and accomplished pianist and enjoyed entertaining his family and friends. He traveled to see many Broadway shows with his partner George Dean.



He is survived by his sister, Sandra Proffitt; nieces Sheila (Rick) Case, Stacy (Nick) Cecere; nephew, Stan (Deb) Proffitt; great-nephews Jacob (Cassidy) Case, Brice Cecere; great-niece, Ali Cecere; and great-great-niece, Mea; several cousins; aunt, Marie Laquitara; and uncle, Tony Ciancaglini.



He was predeceased by his longtime partner, George Dean; and his parents.



Arrangement are being made by Profetta Funeral Chapel in Webster.