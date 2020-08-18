WATERLOO - Anthony J. French, 94, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died peacefully at his home Saturday (August 15, 2020).



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Waterloo, N.Y.



Burial will follow in St.Mary's Cemetery with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post 435 and VFW Post 6433.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.



Anthony was born on June 14 (Flag Day), 1926 in Waterloo the son of the late Dominic and Blanche (Pellegrine) French. Anthony was a 1944 graduate of Waterloo High School. He served our country in the U.S. Army from September 8, 1944 to January 16, 1946 and fought bravely in World War II, earning the rank of PFC. Returning from the service, Anthony attended and graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City. Anthony was employed by the Federal Government for over 41 years both at Sampson Naval Base and Seneca Army Depot, retiring as head of Civilian Personnel.



Anthony was a strong family man and a respected member of the community. He served as President of the Waterloo School Board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and a charter member of the Waterloo VFW. Anthony was a man of great faith and a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church. He was also a gifted artist, oil painter and wood carver. Many of his works of art can be found throughout the Finger Lakes region.



Papa Tony's greatest joy was having weekly Italian Sunday dinners surrounded by his loving and supportive family. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Syracuse Orange and the NY Yankees, but particularly loved watching his own grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.



Anthony is survived by the love of his life, Grace (Klein), of 70 years of marriage; his son, Michael (Cynthia) French; daughters Barbara (Robert) Didsbury and Patricia (Michael) Sabatine; grandchildren Ryan (Laura), Stephen (Sara) and Leah Didsbury, Michelle (Michael) Grillone, Christina (James) Guererri, Dominic (Rachael) French, Claire and Michael Sabatine; great-grandchildren Hudson, Vincenzo and Giovanni Grillone, Charlotte, Sienna and Hannah French, Dylan and Connor Didsbury.



Anthony is preceded in death by his sister, Jane Vanise.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store