|
|
SENECA FALLS – Anthony J. Nucci, 97, formerly of Bridge St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (August 26, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Family and friends may attend Anthony's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (September 4) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Donations in Anthony's name may be made to the Seneca County Children's Committee PO Box 623 Waterloo, NY 13165
Anthony was born in Seneca Falls on March 18, 1922 the son of the late Antonio and Antonetta Buonocare Nucci. He was a lifetime resident of Seneca Falls and a 1940 graduate of Mynderse Academy. He met the love of his life Dorothy and married in 1941, they celebrated 75 years of marriage in 2016. He served as a fireman 1st class and machinist in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was retired from the former GTE-Sylvania of Seneca Falls. Anthony was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, the S.M.S., the Kirk-Casey Post #366 American Legion and the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey V.F.W. Post #1323, both of Seneca Falls. Tony was an avid fisherman, making yearly trips to Ogonguit, Maine where he caught the largest Pollock (43 pounds) on record in the state of Maine in 1989. He looked forward to seeing his good friend Captain Tim Tower on the Bunny Clark boat each spring. He loved to sing and play country music on his guitar. He also enjoyed boating, camping and water skiing. For many years, local contractors would drop off their saw blades to Anthony, who would sharpen them free of charge. He loved to keep busy and enjoyed every minute of his 40 years of retirement, spending time with his grandchildren and his canine buddies Fonzie and Buddy.
He is survived by two daughters Carol (Peter Rauscher) Hendrickson of Waterloo, N.Y. and Caroline Nucci of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one son, Ronald (Anna) Nucci of Waterloo, N.Y.; his grandchildren James and Stephanie (Kevin Roloson) Hendrickson, Ron (Amber) Nucci, Rhonda (Richard) Tighe, Timothy and April VanScooter; two great-grandchildren Landon Nucci and Ashley Tighe; two great-great-grandchildren Jameson and Bryson Breeden.
In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Stoltz Nucci who died June 26, 2017; one sister, Jennie Perdicho; and one brother, Samuel Nucci.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Anthony at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019