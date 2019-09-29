|
|
GENEVA – Anthony Joseph Marciano, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday (September 27, 2019) at home.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (October 1) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday (October 2) at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, with full military honors.
Anthony was born on March 5, 1925, in Geneva and was a son of the late Fredrick and Mary (Augustine) Marciano. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of WWII. Anthony worked for many years as a brick layer. He was a collector of many things including, baseball cards, comic books and Avon. Anthony enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife, Joan. Above all, he enjoyed his family very much, especially his grandchildren. Anthony was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion in Geneva.
He is survived by his sons Rick F. Marciano of Geneva and David A. Marciano of Geneva; grandchildren Brendan V. (Sarah) Mason of Geneva, Anna Marie Marciano of Calif. and Ashley Marie Marciano of Geneva; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Anthony was predeceased by his wife, Joan E. Marciano in 2012; daughter, Linda K. Mason in 2017; son-in-law, Richard Mason in 2018; brother, Fred Marciano; sisters Mary Serrett, Dorothy Mulsby, Eileen Loder and Margaret Barber.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019