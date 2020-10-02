WATERLOO - Anthony O. Marconi, 88, of Waterloo, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his devoted family.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls. Burial will follow at St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls.
Tony was born in Giano Vetusto, Italy, on July 2, 1932, the son of Francesco and Giovanna (Feola) Marconi. In 1939 as WW2 threatened, the Marconi Family immigrated to the United States and settled in Seneca Falls. Tony graduated from St. Patrick's School in 1947 and Mynderse Academy in 1951. While at Mynderse he developed a love for photography and worked after school and weekends at the Seneca Clothing Company to help contribute at home.
Tony served proudly in the US Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the 936th Field Artillery Battalion. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to Seneca Falls. In 1955 he married the former Anna Ventiquattro of Deferiet, NY, beginning a love story that would last almost 65 years. Tony and Anne would go on to raise four daughters. During those hectic years of juggling work and family, Tony earned an Associate's Degree in Business from Cayuga Community College (1957) and a BS in Business Management from Rochester Institute of Technology (1984).
Tony was Paymaster at Gould's Pumps for 27 years and also spent five years serving as Benefits Supervisor. He retired in 1989.
Tony was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, an active member of St. Patrick's Church, a charter member of the Rumseyville Sportsman's Club and the Seneca Falls Historical Society. He spent many years on the Seneca County Democratic Committee, was a member of the SMS and VFW Post 1323. He proudly volunteered on the St. Anthony Commission since its inception and could be seen selling cakes, frying dough or serving pizza at many of the festivals. He was a past recipient of the Father Beatini Memorial Award, given for contributions made to furthering the Italian Culture and Heritage within his community.
Tony loved to hunt, fish and spend as much time as possible outdoors. A love he instilled in his children and grandchildren. Tony was an exceptional gardener and many family members, friends and neighbors benefited from his bountiful vegetable garden. He was a talented wood worker and an avid reader. For many years he carried on his family's tradition of winemaking. A true gentleman and devout Catholic, the most important part of Tony's life was his family. He spent countless hours watching each of his grandchildren participate in numerous sporting events and activities. He was happiest with a fishing pole in his hand and his family gathered around him. He will be dearly missed and forever held close to our hearts.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Anne, his daughters, Maria Marconi of Penfield, NY, Michele Marconi (Stephen Nearpass) of Seneca Falls, NY, Lisa (Alan) Bishop of Canandaigua, NY and Angela Reardon of Seneca Falls, NY. Grandchildren; Jenna Lyons, Andrew and Colleen Bishop, Connor and Matthew Reardon, and loving big sister Michelina Dellefave. Tony also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be no prior calling hours. Donations in Tony's memory can be made to the Rumseyville Sportsman's Club, Lifetime Care Hospice 330 Monroe Avenue, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607 or to a charity of your choice
