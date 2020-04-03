|
LYONS - Anthony Ramos, 89, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing.
Family and friends will gather at a later date for a graveside memorial service.
Tony was born in Pennsylvania on December 17, 1930, the son of the late Emanuel Ramos and Mary Phillips-Greco. Tony worked and retired from Newark Wayne Community Hospital. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed cutting hair and became an accomplished barber. Tony enjoyed entertaining everyone with his crazy antics. He was also amazing on water skis. He could ski on doors and saucers and he would put chairs on top of saucers or anything he could find. Most of all Tony was an Uncle and treated his nieces and nephews like they were his own grandchildren.
He is survived by his sisters Catherine Bachman of Waterloo and Marie Wilkie of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews.
Tony was predeceased by his brothers Joseph Greco and Francis Greco; two nieces Laurie Coleman, Susan Greco; a nephew Franky Greco; his wife Joan.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020