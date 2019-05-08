Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Sacheli. View Sign Service Information Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-2224 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA – Anthony Sacheli, 92, of Dwyer Drive, passed away on Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center North.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday May 10 at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.



A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date this summer.



Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Rushville Lions Club.



Tony was born in Albion, N.Y. and has resided in the Potter and Geneva area for many years.He was the son of the late Luciano and Concettina Cerisola Sacheli. He served his country with the US Army during World War 11. After the war he graduated from Hobart College and was the founder of Franjo Farms in the town of Potter, which he ran for over 50 years. He served on the Board of Directors for the Genesee Regional Market was a member and past president of the Rushville Lions Club, a over 50 year member of Geneva Country Club and a member of Winnek Post #396 American Legion.



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marilyn; his son, Lucian T. (Allison) Sacheli of Potter; his daughters Concettina Marie (Dermot) McCauley of Derry, Ireland and Lynanne Miller of Ft. Myers, Fla.; his brother, Frank (Antoinette Ercolano) Sacheli of Brockport; eight grandchildren Darin (Rosemary) Motz, Brian Motz, Lucian J. McCauley, Conor McCauley, Liam McCauley, Lucian A. Sacheli, Lydia Sacheli and Lucca Sacheli; five great-grandchildren Chole, Cali, Noah, Henry and Milo; many loving nieces and nephews to whom he was known as Uncle Sach.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.

